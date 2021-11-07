Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of NuVasive worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

NUVA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,871.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

