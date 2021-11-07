Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 848,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 121.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 157.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,783,094. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

