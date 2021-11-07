Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,233 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,233 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of South Jersey Industries worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after buying an additional 216,041 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.