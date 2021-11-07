NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $320.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $297.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.