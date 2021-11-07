Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $7.50.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

