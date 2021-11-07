ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OBSV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.53. 695,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,605. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ObsEva stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of ObsEva worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

