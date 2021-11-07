Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,862,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

