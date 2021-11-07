Ocean Arete Ltd. Acquires Shares of 147,900 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 147,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,786,000. Pinduoduo makes up 22.9% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of -232.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.