Ocean Arete Ltd. Purchases New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 0.2% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $611,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $4,643,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

