Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 14.5% This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $604.24 million and approximately $34.69 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

