OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $$27.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. OCI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.