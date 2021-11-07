Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Position Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2,088.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 181,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

