Offshift (XFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,838.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $100,838.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00005008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,257.50 or 1.00066131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.72 or 0.00779090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

