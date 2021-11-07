OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

