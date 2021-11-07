OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $644.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.07 or 0.00046246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00255543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.