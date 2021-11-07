Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.