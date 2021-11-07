Olin Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Olin will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,125,733 shares of company stock valued at $155,660,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

