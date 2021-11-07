Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.45 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $137.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00005606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00321474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,285 coins and its circulating supply is 562,969 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

