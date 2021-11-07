Omnicell, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Omnicell stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.26 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $182.73.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Omnicell by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.