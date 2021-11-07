ON24 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,090% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,565,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. ON24 has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

