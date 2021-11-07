Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 241,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,073. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

