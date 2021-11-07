Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

OOMA opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

