Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

OTEX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 545,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. Open Text has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Open Text stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

