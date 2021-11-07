OpenDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.