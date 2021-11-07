Oppenheimer Weighs in on DURECT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

