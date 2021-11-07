Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ OPT opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $332.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

