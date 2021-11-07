Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Tops $348.97 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $348.97 million and $85.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

