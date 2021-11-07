Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 527,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,894. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

