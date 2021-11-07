Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Outfront Media stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 1,753,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

