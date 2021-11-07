Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

OMI opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,124 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,667 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

