Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 466,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,152. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $367.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

