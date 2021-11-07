Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 246,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.27% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 66.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

CTRM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Castor Maritime Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

