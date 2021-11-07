Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 43,633 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NOV by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

