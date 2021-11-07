Paloma Partners Management Co Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

