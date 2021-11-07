Paloma Partners Management Co Has $729,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG opened at $47.63 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.