Paloma Partners Management Co Has $747,000 Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,773 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $2,431,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

