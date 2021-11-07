Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAH stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

