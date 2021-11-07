Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palomar updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.71 EPS.

Shares of PLMR traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,566. Palomar has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $948,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palomar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Palomar worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

