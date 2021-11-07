Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $132.29 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

