Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,947 shares of company stock worth $2,740,666 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Par Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Par Pacific worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.