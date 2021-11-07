Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several analysts recently commented on PRRWF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Park Lawn stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

