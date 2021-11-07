Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $63,768.25 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $23.03 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $273.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,728,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

