Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,793.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,711.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,613.77. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $995.00 and a 1-year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.