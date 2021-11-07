Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 10.3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.86. 2,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Passage Bio by 2,061.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Passage Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Passage Bio by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

