Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $970.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $888.40 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $772.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 194,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

