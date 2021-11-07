PAXEX Hits Market Cap of $10,892.35 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $10,892.35 and $154.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.60 or 0.00572208 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

