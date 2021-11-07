PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $158,609.14 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $158,609.14 and approximately $329.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00259760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.