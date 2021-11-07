Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $575.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC opened at $504.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

