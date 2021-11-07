Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCTY traded down $11.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.00. 776,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,023. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

