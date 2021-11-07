PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Trading Up 9.9% After Earnings Beat

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PC Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

