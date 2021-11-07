PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Trading Up 9.9% After Earnings Beat

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.
The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.